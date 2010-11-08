Your chance to quiz Keith Carlock!

Carlock

How would you like to put your questions to a bonafide drum master? Take a look inside to find out how you could find out everything you want to know from Keith Carlock.



We're sitting down with the Steely Dan/Sting/John Mayer drummer later this week, and we want to know what you want to ask him.



Keith is in the UK with jazz supergroup Rudder this week, and 2011 is set to be another huge year for the man that just keeps on bagging monster gigs.



Want to know how he ended up behind the kit for Sting? Or how he felt about following in Steve Gadd's footsteps with Steely Dan? Maybe you need to know how he landed the John Mayer gig, or how he approaches sessions with the stars?



Gigs, practice, recording, sessions, networking, gear, whatever you want to know about, you can put your questions to Keith