Young Drummer of the Year final ten announced

YDOTY

The Young Drummer of the Year nominees have been whittled down from 40 to a final ten.

With a frighteningly talented pool of fresh-faced drummers to choose from, the event's organsiers had the unenviable task of cutting the final 40 down to just ten.

Here's who made the list:

Charles Johnson (15)

Charles Hall (16)

Jordan Owen (15)

Nathan Wallington (15)

Morgan Simpson (13)

Oliver Cox (15)

Mikey Ciancio (16)

Dominic Calzetli (16)

Charlie Vasiliou (14)

Calum Blair (16)

All ten will battle it out at Leamington Spa's Spa Centre on 5 February.