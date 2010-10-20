Estelle

Now here's a prize you don't see every day. Find out below how you can win the chance to open the St Lucia Jazz Festival.

The show takes place in May 2011 and is set to be the event's biggest-ever incarnation. All you have to do to be in with a shout of raising the curtain on the whole thing is send a short biog and a video clip of your band to www.stlucianow.co.uk/jazz.

Previous acts to perform at the festival include Chaka Khan, Al Green and Amy Winehouse.

All entries must be in by 31 October. Good luck!