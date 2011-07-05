Win signed Black Country Communion gear and meet the band

BCC

© Christie Goodwin

To celebrate the release of their excellent sophomore album, 2, Jason Bonham and Black Country Communion are offering you the chance to win a unique set of prizes.

Read more: Remo ColorTone Drum Heads

The big winner will receive an exclusive Remo drum head, a limited edition deluxe copy of the album and an official band T-shirt, all signed by Jason Bonham. If that wasn't enough, they will also win a pair of tickets to any one of the dates on BCC's July UK tour and the chance to meet the band during soundcheck. The tour dates are;



23 July: Llandudno Cymru Arena

26 July: Leeds O2 Academy

27 July: Newcastle O2 Academy

29 July: Glasgow O2 Academy

30 July: Manchester Academy



For a chance to win just head here and answer a simple question. For a huge six-page interview with Jason pick up the latest issue of Rhythm.