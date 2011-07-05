August issue of Rhythm on sale now
Featuring:
Neil Peart
Rush's prog drumming legend Neil Peart tells us about his continuing pursuit of drumming excellence. The Professor lets us in on why after 45 years behind the kit he's still working to make himself a better player. Neil talks about taking lessons, improvisation, finding the perfect sound and much more. We also get a guided tour of the Time Machine kit from Neil's drum tech Lorne Wheaton and wind the clock back to The Professor's first-ever Rhythm cover.
INTERVIEWED
Steve Ferrone (Tom Petty) on funk beats and taking nothing for granted
Jason Bonham talks losing Led Zep and finding salvation with Black Country Communion
Skindred's Arya Goggin discusses raga-metal mash-ups with the livewire groundbreakers
Gary Powell and Adam Ficek launch London Guns - From superstar drummers to superstar DJs
We pay tribute to the late ska pioneer Lloyd Knibb
PLUS: We talk to Steve Hewitt (Placebo), James Heatley (The Answer), Brain (Primus/solo) and more
REVIEWED
Yamaha Club Custom drum kit
Gretsch Mark Schulman snare drum
Pearl Le Vintage Sensitone snare drum
Roland TD-4K and TD-9K2 electronic drum kits
Sontronic drum mics
PRK cajons
ON THE RHYTHM CD
Learn how to play Blink-182's modern pop punk classic 'The Rock Show', Jackson 5 dancefloor-filler 'I Want You Back' and new Arctic Monkleys single 'Don't Sit Down…'
WIN
Bag yourself a Dixon Artisan snare drum worth £346
