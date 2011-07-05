RHY

August issue of Rhythm on sale now

Featuring:

Neil Peart

Rush's prog drumming legend Neil Peart tells us about his continuing pursuit of drumming excellence. The Professor lets us in on why after 45 years behind the kit he's still working to make himself a better player. Neil talks about taking lessons, improvisation, finding the perfect sound and much more. We also get a guided tour of the Time Machine kit from Neil's drum tech Lorne Wheaton and wind the clock back to The Professor's first-ever Rhythm cover.

INTERVIEWED

Steve Ferrone (Tom Petty) on funk beats and taking nothing for granted

Jason Bonham talks losing Led Zep and finding salvation with Black Country Communion

Skindred's Arya Goggin discusses raga-metal mash-ups with the livewire groundbreakers

Gary Powell and Adam Ficek launch London Guns - From superstar drummers to superstar DJs

We pay tribute to the late ska pioneer Lloyd Knibb

PLUS: We talk to Steve Hewitt (Placebo), James Heatley (The Answer), Brain (Primus/solo) and more

REVIEWED



Yamaha Club Custom drum kit

Gretsch Mark Schulman snare drum

Pearl Le Vintage Sensitone snare drum

Roland TD-4K and TD-9K2 electronic drum kits

Sontronic drum mics

PRK cajons

ON THE RHYTHM CD

Learn how to play Blink-182's modern pop punk classic 'The Rock Show', Jackson 5 dancefloor-filler 'I Want You Back' and new Arctic Monkleys single 'Don't Sit Down…'

WIN

Bag yourself a Dixon Artisan snare drum worth £346

You can pick a copy up from all good newsagents or order online at www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk now. You can also find digital versions at Apple Newsstand and Zinio.com.