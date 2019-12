Will Hunt has replaced Craig Nunenmacher as Black Label Society drummer.

Hunt, who has played for Evanescence, Tommy Lee and Static-X, among others, will appear on the band´s upcoming album and tour.

He steps in for Craig Nunenmacher, who left earlier this month after almost ten years behind the kit for the Zakk Wylde-led rockers.

Hunt also remains as drummer for Evanescence.

You can check out Hunt in action below.