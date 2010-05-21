White Stripes auction marimba for charity

White stripes

© Tim Mosenfelder/Corbis

Meg White may not be the most lauded drummer around, but she's certainly doing her bit by offering fans their chance to own a bit of White Stripes history.

The Detroit duo have listed a custom-made, red and white marimba on eBay, with proceeds going to help victims of the recent Nashville floods.

The instrument was created for their Get Behind Me Satan tour. According to the NME it was used by the duo on the tour until Jack White flipped it over onstage in Osaka, Japan, in March 2006 and has been kept in its case ever since.

Bids for the instrument can be made at Ebay.com until May 24.