Early this Summer Rhythm ventured to Bristol to met up with drum tech Joe 'JD' Dorosz, the man responsible for keeping Tico Torres' kit in tip-top condition for his nightly onslaught with Bon Jovi. Watch the video below to see what Tico keeps in his bag of tricks, from his cool custom finish and specially coated Paiste cymbals, to the Oxygen mask Tico uses between songs during a long set.