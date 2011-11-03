Video stars of November's Rhythm

Rhythm

This month's Rhythm is on sale now and it's absolutely crammed-full of jaw-dropping drummers. Just to give you a taster of the chops within the 130 pages of the mag, we've dug out some clips of a selection of stars in the issue. Enjoy!

Stephen Perkins

In the issue: The Jane's Addiction drummer charts his drumming evolution. From barking dogs to overdubbed sugar packets.

Max Weinberg (a little drumming and a whole lot of banter)

In the issue: The legendary E Street Band drummer (and TV personality in his own right as you can see from the clip above) reflects on a truly stunning career.

John Bonham

In the issue: We celebrate the 40th anniversary of Led Zeppelin IV by looking back at how Bonzo got that incredible drum sound. Plus learn how to play When The Levee Breaks with our tuition disc.

Shawn Drover

In the issue: Shawn Drover talks us through the recording of Megadeth's latest face smashing - Th1rt3en.

Dave Weckl

In the issue: The fusion superstar shares his top five tops on how to get the best out of your rehearsal time.

November's issue of Rhythm is on sale now. For a full issue preview head here. To order a copy visit www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk or Apple Newsstand.