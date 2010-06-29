Video: Kit tour with Rhythm Hot Artist Toby Dundas

Temper trap

© Kareem Black /Retna Ltd./Corbis

Toby Dundas recently checked in with Yamaha as his band The Temper Trap continued their rapid ascent into the mainstream. Take a look at the video below to see what he had to say, and get a tour of his beautiful natural maple kit.



Regular Rhythm readers will remember that we included Toby alongside the likes of KJ Sawka (Pendulum) and Ben Koller (Converge) in our Hot Artists feature back at the turn of the year.



It's easier to see why, as the Aussie band have risen from playing 100 capacity venues to selling out the illustrious Shepherd's Bush Empire during their latest globe-trotting visit to these shores.

