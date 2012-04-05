Video: John Blackwell Jr talks Buddy Rich

Blackerll

John Blackwell Jr put on a sizzling display at the recent Buddy Rich Memorial Show. Before the event we sat with John to talk Buddy and got the inside word on how the Prince man had prepared to honour a legend.

In the latest issue of Rhythm, on sale now, we celebrate the drumming genius of Buddy Rich with contributions from Dave Weckl, Gavin Harrison, Ian Paice, Cathy Rich, John Blackwell and many more. For full details on the issue head here.



Rhythm is available from all good magazine shops.



You can buy single issues or subscribe here.



For the digital edition head to here (Apple Newsstand) or here (Android/PC/Mac)