Video: Anthrax, Slayer and Megadeth jam AC/DC classic

Dave lombardo

© Contographer/Corbis

Has rocked found another new supergroup? Take a look at the video below and judge for yourself as Anthrax, Megadeth and Slayer join forces…



Following in the footsteps of classic rock supergroups Them Crooked Vultures, Black Country Communion and Chickenfoot, have three of thrash's finest got in on the act by jumping into bed together (not literally)?



Judging by the clip below I'd say this is more killing time before the show rather than a new rock behemoth as Anthrax, Megadeth and Slayer blast through AC/DC classic 'Whole Lotta Rosie'. You've got Dave Lombardo on skins, Charlie Benante and Scott Ian on guitar and Megadeth tech Willie G on vocals.

For more on thrash's big four, pick up the latest issue of Rhythm, which includes a killer thrash metal drumming cover feature.