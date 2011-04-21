Travis Barker and Tinie Tempah track on sale now

Travis

© Tim Mosenfelder/Corbis

Remember last week we told you about Travis Barker appearing in a new Lucozade ad? Well, the clip has been such a success that you can now download its soundtrack!

The ad sees Travis laying down beats for UK rapper Tinie Tempah. Thanks to popular demand you can now download the track they're playing in the commercial from iTunes.

Check out the video below to Travis recording the song, 'Simply Unstoppable (YES remix)'.

On the collaboration, and his love for the energy drink, Travis said: "I first drank Lucozade when I was on tour last summer in the UK and loved it. When they came to me with the idea of a collaboration and a remix I thought it would be cool to be part of it."