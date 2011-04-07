Video: Travis Barker shares some warm up tips

Travis

© Tim Mosenfelder/Corbis

Proving that life at the top of the drum world isn't all glitz and glamour, Travis Barker recently spent some time in a "cold, dark warehouse in Los Angeles". But, he was there recording a new TV advert, so we're guessing it was more glitz than grim. While he was there he also shared some of his warm up tips and routines.

The drum icon, who has just dropped his superb debut solo album, has appeared in a new ad as part of a campaign by Lucozade. You can see the full ad from Friday 8 April right here.

Until then, check out Travis' take on warming up in the video below.