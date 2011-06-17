Tommy Lee will 'never make another full record'

Tommy

We know that album sales have suffered over the last decade as record labels battle with the net. Tommy Lee thinks he has the solution - doing away with albums.



Yup, Lee - who last year released a long player with his Methdos of Mayhem project - told Noisecreep that the future is in releasing individual tracks rather than whole albums.



He said: "To tell you the truth, I think the days of making a record, for me personally, are over. After this last Methods record I did I'll never make another full record I think. It's a waste of time cause people can only ingest a song at a time, so why not make bitching songs at a time and release them. If you want to call them singles, great, whatever; or at its maximum, an EP, four songs, done, boom."



"I just really feel like the days of the entire record are long gone…Maybe it's my child-like short attention span, but I'm not a fan of that long, drawn-out f***ing album anymore. I don't think most people are; if you look at sales most people are buying songs at a time and they're just not really buying records. That's just a sign of the times. There's so much more out there to play with that grabbing anybody's attention and keeping it there for an hour and a half, good luck."



What do you think of Tommy's plans? Is he right on the money? Or has his drum solo rollercoaster sent all the blood to his head?