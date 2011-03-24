Tommy Lee: New TV show will 'blow our minds'

Tommy lee

Tommy Lee has been a hair metal god, a rapper, a solo artist and a reality TV star. All with differing levels of success. Now, he's chancing his arm as a travel critic.



The Mötley Crüe drummer is starring in Culture Shock with Tommy Lee. The show, which is yet to begin filming, will send Tommy out to all manner of far-flung destinations in an attempt to see him come face to face with secret societies and rituals, according to EW.com's Inside TV.



On the project, Tommy said: "This is the first show that I've been a part of that will blow our minds and reveal things that will explain almost all our questions."



A somewhat optimistic prediction, but this is one show we don't want to miss.