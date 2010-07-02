Tommy Lee backs Ludacris at BET Awards

Tommy lee

After hearing that Samantha Maloney has joined a band with Billy Ray Cyrus, earlier this week we speculated whether we would see Tommy Lee backing Miley Cyrus any time soon. Well, it seems he hasn't made that leap just yet, but he has hooked up with some new buddies…



The Mötley Crüe sticksman laid down the beats for rapper Ludacris at a recent guest-star filled performance at the BET Awards, which you can see for yourself below.

Of course, Lee is no stranger to rap having dabbled with the genre during his sessions with Methods Of Mayhem. Tommy has been working on a follow-up to the band's 1999 debut, and you can check out a new track from the larger-than-life drummer here. It's nu-metal-tastic.