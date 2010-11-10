Tickets for Jordan Terris charity drum day on sale now

Blundell

Tickets for the Jordan Terris Memorial Drum Festival are on sale now - and by the sounds of it you'd better move quickly if you want to reserve yourself a place.

Steve White, Craig Blundell and Mike Dolbear are among those confirmed to appear at the show, which is in memory of young drummer Jordan Terris, who lost a battle with cancer in 2007, aged just 15.

Nuneaton's 450-capacity Co-Operative Sports Club hosts the event on 27 February. Tickets went on sale a few days ago, with around 80 snapped up on the first day alone.

Tickets are priced £10 for adults and £5 for under 16s. Funds raised will go to the Teenage Cancer Trust. Contact Kevin on kevdrumcrew@hotmail.com for more details.