Thunder Duo release new DVD

Gabor Dornyei and Kornel Horvath's Thunder Duo have released their new DVD. The pair joined up with drum icon Dom Famularo for the Thunder Duo with Dom Famularo disc.

The DVD documents the trio performing together in Budapest.

On the partnership, Dornyei said: "Thunder Duo is all about creating an experience for the listener. Kornel and I have very different histories - he is the master percussionist who is combining traditional rhythms with exciting new sounds and techniques, while I'm a drummer who is into pop, funk and fusion grooves. But when we play together we create something much bigger… we are two people creating a totally new space with rhythms and grooves."

Thunder Duo with Dom Famularo is available from www.thunderduo.com.