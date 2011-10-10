Three new Drum Channel DVDs announced

Drum channel

Drum Channel has announced details of its latest three drum DVDs.

First up is John 'JR' Robinson's The Time Machine. The DVD sees the session legend tackle timing, tuning, technique, click tracks and more.

The second new offering is Play Cajon Now. Fronted by percussionist Richie Gajate-Garcia, the set talks you through all you need to know to get to grips with cajon.

Finally, we also have a live DVD from Alex Acuna, Jan Gunner Hoff and Per Mathisen.

For more information on any of the DVDs visit www.drumchannel.com.