This Week's Drum News: Hot Tour Special
It's been another busy week in the world of drums, so here's our whistle-stop round-up of the latest news on all things percussion. This week we bring you another batch of awesome tours on the horizon.
Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins and the boys will be back in the UK next year, with two monster shows at Milton Keynes on 2 and 3 July announced this week. A spot of double drumming? Yes, please.
Tico Torres will be blasting out three decades of hair metal classics this summer as stonewash denim-clad New Jersey heroes Bon Jovi cross the pond for a trio of huge gigs. Catch the singalong classics at:
22 June – Edinburgh, Murrayfield
24 June – Manchester, Old Trafford Cricket Ground
25 June – London, Hard Rock Calling
Another bunch of US rockers set to fill UK stadiums this summer are Kings of Leon. The latest in what seems like an endless run of these shows (how many times have they played Hyde Park now?!) gets underway in Coventry and heads through Sunderland, Manchester, London and Edinburgh.
30 May - Coventry, Ricoh Arena
17 June – Sunderland, Stadium Of Light
19 June – Manchester, Lancashire County Cricket Ground
22 June – London, Hyde Park
26 June – Edinburgh, Murrayfield
Not content with a batch of pant-wettingly anticipated dates with Rob Zombie next year, Joey Jordison is heading back this way with The Murderdolls. Catch the Dolls, featuring Racci Shay on drums, at the following dates.
2 Feb – Portsmouth, Pyramids
3 Feb – Norwich,Waterfront
4 Feb – Bristol, O2 Academy
5 Feb – Sheffield,Corporation
7 Feb – Wolverhampton, Wulfrun Hall
8 Feb – Middlesbrough,Empire
10 Feb – Glasgow, O2 ABC
11 Feb – Manchester, Academy 2
12 Feb – London,HMV Forum
13 Feb – Nottingham, Rock City
14 Feb – Exeter, Lemon Grove