This Week's Drum News: Hot Tour Special

Another bunch of US rockers set to fill UK stadiums this summer are Kings of Leon. The latest in what seems like an endless run of these shows (how many times have they played Hyde Park now?!) gets underway in Coventry and heads through Sunderland, Manchester, London and Edinburgh.



30 May - Coventry, Ricoh Arena

17 June – Sunderland, Stadium Of Light

19 June – Manchester, Lancashire County Cricket Ground

22 June – London, Hyde Park

26 June – Edinburgh, Murrayfield