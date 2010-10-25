This Week's Drum News: Hot Tour Special
It's been another busy week in the world of drums, so here's our whistle-stop round-up of the latest news on all things percussion. This week we bring you a hot tour special.
Will Hunt, Zakk Wlyde and the rest of the Black Label boys will be heading to the Uk next year. Check out the full list of shows below. Could Valentine’s Day be any more romantic than a date with Zakk and co in Birmingham? Probably not.
14 February O2 Academy, Birmingham
15 February O2 Academy, Newcastle
16 February O2 Academy, Glasgow
18 February Corn Exchange, Cambridge
19 February Guildhall, Southampton
21 February HMV Apollo, Hammersmith
22 February O2 Apollo, Manchester
23 February Colston Hall, Bristol
Or you could spend 14 February with Rhythm diarist Karl Brazil and Feeder. The pop rockers have announced a 2011 UK jaunt of their own. Take a look at the full dates below.
7 February – O2 Academy, Liverpool
8 February – O2 Academy, Leeds
13 February – Academy, Manchester
14 February – Rock City, Nottingham
19 February – Pyramids Centre, Portsmouth
And another treat for next February…Rob Zombie’s return to the UK after more than a decade away…and this time he’s bringing Joey Jordison with him. Demand for Zombie’s 2011 shows have been so high that the Manchester date has been upgraded from the Academy to the Apollo. Check out the full tour below.
16 February – Brixton Academy, London
17 February – O2 Apollo, Manchester
18 February – O2 Academy, Newcastle
20 February – O2 Academy, Glasgow
21 February – O2 Academy, Leeds
22 February –O2 Academy, Birmingham