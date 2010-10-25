This Week's Drum News: Hot Tour Special

And another treat for next February…Rob Zombie’s return to the UK after more than a decade away…and this time he’s bringing Joey Jordison with him. Demand for Zombie’s 2011 shows have been so high that the Manchester date has been upgraded from the Academy to the Apollo. Check out the full tour below.

16 February – Brixton Academy, London

17 February – O2 Apollo, Manchester

18 February – O2 Academy, Newcastle

20 February – O2 Academy, Glasgow

21 February – O2 Academy, Leeds

22 February –O2 Academy, Birmingham