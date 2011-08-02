Thin Lizzy and Uriah Heap drummers join Natal line-up

Gilbrook

Brian Downey and Russell Gilbrook have both joined the Natal roster.

Thin Lizzy drummer Downey used his brand new red sparkle kit at last month's High Voltage festival, head here for a peek him behind his new tubs. He joins Natal after previously playing Tama.

Gilbrook, sticksman for Uriah Heap, is also now a Natal player. As you can see from the pic above, he looks pretty happy with his new set-up.

As well as taking his place at the drumstool for Uriah Heap, Gilbrook is also an accomplished clinician and teacher, so you'll be seeing plenty of his Natal kit out on the road one way or another, we're sure.

