The week in drums: Green Day, Vic Firth, Vater and more
Here's a whistle-stop of the latest goings on in the drum world for you, featuring the latest additions to the Vic Firth and Vater rosters, plus new music from Green Day!
Vic Firth have announced a batch of new signings to its artist roster. Keith Carlock heads up a length list of names now using VF sticks, with Falling In Reverse drummer Ryan Seaman and Jeff Beck’s Veroncia Bellino also making the switch.
Vater have also been busy adding new recruits, Halestorm’s Arejay Hale, Jose Pasillas of Incubus and former Hole stickswoman Patty Schemel being among the most eye catching.
We’ve been waiting with baited breath and finally we have the first new music from Green Day ahead of their huge new triple album project. You can hear the track, ‘Oh Love’, below. The band have also announced that they were perform at Shepherd’s Bush Empire in London this Thursday for a special one-off show.