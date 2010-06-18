The Blackout and KIGH get double vision at Download

On the Saturday of Download the drummers in the crowd were treated to a feast of percussion as Kids In Glass Houses drummer Phil Jenkins joined the The Blackout and their drummer Gareth ‘Snoz’ Lawrence, on stage for a spot of double drumming. We caught up with them both after the show to find out more. Take a look through our all-access gallery and see what the guys had to say.

Hi guys, great set today. How did it go for you?

Snoz – “Awesome. I’ve always admired Phil as a drummer and being on stage with him playing was amazing.”

Phil – “We go way back, we’ve known each other for so long, and played tiny clubs together. It’s so amazing to go from that scale to playing so high up at Donington. It was good looking over seeing Gareth playing. The sun was out and it was a good vibe.”

What was the crowd reaction like?

Snoz – “There were some confused faces for sure.”

Phil – “It wasn’t a huge secret, but it wasn’t common knowledge either. We didn’t want to hype it up too much as we didn’t really rehearse too much. The Blackout have been on tour and we’ve been on tour with the Stereophonics. We knew we could do it. It added to the performance because it was quite chaotic, but tight at the same time.”

Snoz – “It had a jam feeling to it.”