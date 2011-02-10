The Blackout and Fightstar help MP launch Rock The House

TBO

MP, and self confessed metal lover, Mike Weatherly has launched a search for the hottest unsigned bands, and he's done it with a little help from the likes of The Blackout and Fightstar.



The MP raised the flag on Rock The House at a launch party featuring Jay Kay, the aforementioned rock favourites and more.



His aim not only to shine a light on emerging talent, but also to unearth a treasure trove of live music venues.



Entries for bands and venues can be made now, with 31 March the closing date. Head to www.rockthehouse.me.uk to have your say.



Mike is also looking to raise awareness of issues like copyright.



He explains: "Issues around copyright and protecting the intellectual property of artists are not part of traditional parliamentary business, and my hope in developing 'Rock The House' is to put the spotlight on some very important issues within the music industry and increase political support for protecting artists' work."

All sounds good to us. If Carlsberg made MPs...