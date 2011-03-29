Steve Ferrone joins Dire Straits charity gig

ferroe

© Sayre Berman/Corbis

Steve Ferrone is joining up with several former members of Dire Straits for a special one-off charity show.

The former Average White Band drummer will be behind the kit as Alan Clark, Phil Palmer, Terence Reis and more run through the Straits' greatest hits in aid of The Lord's Taverners, a cause committed to offering sporting opportunities to disadvantaged youngsters.

London's Royal Albert Hall will host Ferrone and co on 22 May. Tickets are on sale now from www.bookingsdirect.com / 0844 338 0000