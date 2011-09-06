Smashing Pumpkins announce UK tour

Pumpkins

© Tim Mosenfelder/Corbis

Smashing Pumpkins are headlining back to the UK this November.

The Pumpkins, featuring Mike Byrne behind the kit, will head this way for the following shows as part of a run of dates run the US and Europe:

11 November: Manchester Apollo

13 November: Glasgow O2 Academy

14 November: Newcastle O2 Academy

15 November: London Brixton

16 November: London Brixton

18 November: Sheffield O2 Academy

19 November: Birmingham O2 Academy

The dates mark the band's first trip to the UK since 2008 and will be in support of new, and as-yet-unreleased, album Oceania.