Slash to reveal touring drummer next week

Slash will reveal the members of his touring band next week, but who will be at the drum stool?

The guitar virtuoso posted a MySpace blog which confirmed that European tour dates are on the way in support of his guest-laden solo album.

He said: “Tour dates are coming together. I will have Europe, Japan & Australia dates to announce by next week. South America, Mexico & US dates will soon follow.

“I'll announce the touring band next week as well. It´s going to be a pretty f**king cool band to say the least.”

But, who will be the man behind the kit for the tour?

Josh Freese recorded the bulk of the drum tracks for the record, but then with the likes of Dave Grohl, Steven Adler and Travis Barker all said to have laid down beats for the album, the former G N' R man is spoilt for choice.

Who do you think the best man for the job is?