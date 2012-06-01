Seven Drummers You Must See At Download 2012

Download festival

© Rune Hellestad/Corbis

The annual rock and metal feast that is Download festival is upon us once again, which means that the East Midlands mega show will be full-to-the-brim with A-grade drummers once more.

To help you plan your rawk-filled weekend we've taken a look at some of the sticksman you simply must see.

Andy Gangadeen

A true electro-drumming pioneer, Andy Gangadeen is as innovative as he is impressive at the kit. And he's pretty darn impressive.

When? Friday

Where? Main Stage

Dan Flint

A little pop rock for you to enjoy just before Metallica hit the stage. Regardless of the nonsense rants over whether You Me At Six are 'metulz' enough for such a loft position on the bill, you can't deny that Dan Flint is a killer player.

When? Saturday

Where? Zippo Encore Stage

Michael Miley

A rock groover taught by funk master David Garibaldi, Miley has kicked a hell of a lot of asses all over the UK in the last year or so with his hard and heavy playing. Check Rival Sons this weekend and he'll kick your arse too.

When? Sunday

Where?Zippo Encore Stage

Matt Halpern

One of metal drumming's hottest properties, Matt Halpern is the new king of face-shredding beats. An Introducing star back in December 2010, he's also a hugely sought-after teacher and a ruddy nice bloke. Aw.

When? Sunday

Where?Pepsi Max Stage

Si Atkinson

Si 'Tiger' Atkinson has been on our radar for a good while here at Rhythm HQ (having first appeared in the mag as an Introducing way back at the beginning of 2010). His gurn-heavy, smash-everything playing is a joy to watch. The most bonkers drummer you'll see all weekend, guaranteed.

When? Sunday

Where?Zippo Encore Stage

Matt Cameron

The long-awaited return of Soundgarden means we get a double dose of Matt Cameron this summer (he's also on these shores with fellow grunge A-listers Pearl Jam), and that's just fine with us.

When? Sunday

Where?Main Stage

Tommy Clufetos

Oh my, these are some mighty big shoes to fill. If any man is up to the task of laying down beats for Black Sabbath's event-topping performance it's Ozzy solo drummer Tommy Clufetos. Still, with a groundswell of support still behind Bill Ward, Tommy's performance is a must-see.

When? Sunday

Where?Main Stage