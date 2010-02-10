Session veteran set for drum masterclass

Session veteran Dougie Wright has announced a one-off drum clinic.

Dougie will give a masterclass at Rewind Rehearsal Rooms in Leicestershire on 20 March.

The seasoned pro, who has played on tracks by everyone from Paul McCartney and David Bowie to Ken Dodd and The Wurzels, will talk about his time in the industry before giving demonstrations of some of his most famous work.

Support will come from Mark McLaughlin who will be, among other things, giving tips on snare techniques.

Tickets are available now, priced £4.50 each.

For more information call 07770757094.