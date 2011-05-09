Session Drumming Month: Glamour

“Certainly not for me and I don’t think my brain ever even goes there. I genuinely feel very lucky to have played music for this long and to have achieved a little bit, to have been working. I think one of the biggest things is to have remained inspired. My focus isn’t on anything remotely connected with glamour. I’d been on James Morrison’s gig for a few weeks and I remember walking in to catering after soundcheck and James was sitting there with the truck drivers and the roadies and you couldn’t tell which was James if you didn’t know. He was sitting there with a roll-up, the paper and a cup of tea. If you didn’t know you wouldn’t have been able to tell which one was him and I thought that was awesome. Obviously not everybody is like that but it shows where his priority is. I’m sure like anybody with that amount of success he loves it but still the burning priority is still music. I’ve never been a clubber or anything. I guess some people might see it as glamorous but I certainly don’t.”