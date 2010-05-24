Rush documentary set for July release

Neil peart

© Steve C. Mitchell/epa/Corbis

Rush will release a new documentary DVD and Blu-ray this summer.

Beyond The Lighted Stage traces the band's 40-year history and is out on 5 July.

Directed by Scot McFayden and Sam Dunn (whose credits include Iron Maiden: Flight 666 and Metal, A Headbanger's Journey), the film features all kinds of musical heavyweights, including Taylor Hawkins, Gene Simmons and Trent Reznor.

There's also a host of bonus goodies, such as live tracks and pre-gig footage.

Beyond The Lighted Stage will receive its UK premiere in London tonight. We'll be there and will post a review of the movie later this week.