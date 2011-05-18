Roy Mayorga suffers minor stroke

Stone sour

Stone Sour drummer Roy Mayorga has suffered a minor stroke.

The band have cancelled all remaining tour dates as Roy recovers.

A statement from the band explained: "It is with regret that we have decided to cancel the remaining dates on our current headline tour. Our friend and drummer, Roy Mayorga, suffered a minor stroke a couple of nights ago after our show in Des Moines. He's doing great and is expected to make a 100% recovery. We apologize to all the fans and look forward to getting back out on the road with Roy in the coming months."

Our thoughts go to Roy and we wish him a full and speedy recovery.