Rodney Holmes to demonstrate new Tama gear

Rodney Holmes will be giving you the chance to hear Tama's latest gear at two clinics next month.

The US drummer, who is perhaps best known for his spells with Santana, will perform on the following dates.

13 May at Newcastle College

14 May at The Club in Swansea

Rodney will be demonstrating Tama's new Starphonic snares and Starclassic Performer Birch/Bubinga kit at the shows.

To snap up tickets for the Newcastle clinic call 0191 2210 301. To book your place for the Swansea show phone 01792 301010.

For more information head to www.headstockdistribution.com.