Robert Castelli UK shows announced

Jazz drummer Robert Castelli returns to the UK this month for a batch of shows.

The New York-Vienna-based Castelli will be perfoming with the Boom Quartet, featuring Nic Meier (guitar), Greg Heat (Sax) and Davide Mantovanni (bass) on the following dates.

25 October: Oxford Jazz Club, The Bullington, Oxford

26 October: Hull Jazz Club, Hull

27 October: Hebden Bridge Trades Club

28 October: Wakefield Jazz Club, Wakefield

29 October: Lift Global Music Club, Glossop

30 October: The Boaters Inn, Kingston, UK

25 November: Hideaway, London

26 November: Drum Clinic at The Planet Drum (1pm)

26 November: Matt & Phred´s, Manchester (8PM)

For more details visit www.myspace.com/robertcastelli.