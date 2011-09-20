Robert Castelli UK shows announced

Jazz drummer Robert Castelli returns to the UK this month for a batch of shows.
The New York-Vienna-based Castelli will be perfoming with the Boom Quartet, featuring Nic Meier (guitar), Greg Heat (Sax) and Davide Mantovanni (bass) on the following dates.
25 October: Oxford Jazz Club, The Bullington, Oxford
26 October: Hull Jazz Club, Hull
27 October: Hebden Bridge Trades Club
28 October: Wakefield Jazz Club, Wakefield
29 October: Lift Global Music Club, Glossop
30 October: The Boaters Inn, Kingston, UK
25 November: Hideaway, London
26 November: Drum Clinic at The Planet Drum (1pm)
26 November: Matt & Phred´s, Manchester (8PM)
For more details visit www.myspace.com/robertcastelli.