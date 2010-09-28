Rob Brian drum day on the way

Rob brian

© James Cumpstey

Here's a date for your diary, UK session ace Rob Brian will put on a drum extravaganza on 23 October - and by the sounds of things there's something for everyone.



The drummer, who currently occupies the drumstool for Siouxsie Sioux, will lay on a drum day at Corsham School in Wiltshire.



Visitors will be able to get an insight into the in-demand sticksman thanks to a Q&A session and a two-hour clinic. Rob is making sure that the show is highly interactive, with an open forum allowing visitors to get behind the kit for themselves.



There's also vintage drum displays and trade stands, all of which will surely make for a killer Saturday afternoon. For more details check out www.robertbrian.co.uk.