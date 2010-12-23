Rhythm Hot Band: Godsticks

Godsticks

Band: Godsticks

Drummer: Steve Roberts

Who are they? Progressive alternative rockers with hugely impressive chops

Sounds like: Jazz, funk and rock fused into a strangely compelling progressive mix

Why should you check them out? Any band that implies their drumming has a heavenly aspect in their name either has massive balls or is a great band.

We're not certain about the size of their collective family jewels, but we can confirm that Godsticks are pretty darn impressive. Tracks like 'The Offer Still Stands' is almost reminiscent of some of Mike Patton's more laid-back post-Faith No More output, while 'Norman' splices rock, jazz and funk to somehow come up with a radio-friendly tune that could be a hit, if it were not over six minuets long.

It's a testament to drummer Steve Roberts and co that they can touch so many bases throughout the course of a few minutes and come up with songs that don't make you want to vomit blood. Now there's a compliment.

Musically these guys are top notch as well, chops coming out of their ears. Looking forward to hearing much moiré of them in 2011.

Go to: www.myspace.com/godsticksmusic

Download: 'Norman'