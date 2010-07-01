Review: Meinl Drum Festival 2010

First up on the main stage was Hungarian drummer Gergo Borlai. He kicked the fest off to a great start with a variety of tunes to demonstrate his chops and a sweet right foot. A Rhythm highlight was his dynamic piece with brushes, incorporating an ebb and flow of volume that included some delicate double kick playing. Proof, if need be, that it’s not necessary to play double kicks at full volume (not all the time, anyway).

We followed this up by heading into the Meinl factory to see the cymbal-making process in action. Although the tour guide spoke exclusively in German it was easy to get a feel for the efficiency and quality control of the company. From the automated hammering arm to the high-tech lathes, it was an impressively modern set-up.

Following this it was time to head to the second stage to witness Damien Schmitt. He is best known in France for his work with Jean-Luc Ponty and Alain Caron, but we’re pretty sure you’ll be hearing more from him soon. His eccentric personality really shone through in his playing and his masterclass in single pedal technique was mind-blowing.