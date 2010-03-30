Reading and Leeds line-up announced

Guns N´ Roses, Arcade Fire and Blink-182 have been confirmed as this year´s Reading and Leeds headliners.

Queens Of The Stone Age, Paramore, Weezer, Biffy Clyro, Dizzee Rascal and Limp Bizkit are among the other acts revealed for the August bank holiday festival, featuring a host of grade A drummers.



But, perhaps the biggest surprise of the announcement is the reformation of The Libertines, who have bagged a sub-headlining spot.

Rhythm caught up with the band´s drummer Gary Powell in London yesterday to find out everything there is to know about their return. You can check out what he had to say here.

For the full Reading and Leeds line-up, head here.