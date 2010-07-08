Radiohead drummer announces solo dates

© AIM PATRICE/CORBIS SYGMA
Phil Selway has announced a new batch of solo tour dates.
The Radiohead drummer, who has been hard at work on his solo record Familial in recent months, will play shows in Japan, the UK, the Netherlands, Belgium and France through August and September. You can check out the full list below:
26 August: Tokyo, Duo Music Exchange
27 August: Osaka, Club Quattro
4 September: County Laois, Electric Picnic Festival
10 September: Larmer Tree Gardens, End Of The Road Festival
11 September: Isle Of Wight, Bestival
13 September: London, Bush Hall
14 September: London, Royal Festival Hall
15 September: Newcastle, Academy (Supporting Wilco)
16 September: Glasgow, Barrowland (Supporting Wilco)
20 September: Amsterdam, TBC
21 September: Brussels, AB Club
22 September: Paris, Le Boule Noire
You can pick up a copy of Phil's solo record from 30 August. After hearing 'By Some Miracle' (which the drummer is giving away for free) we can't wait to get our hands on the full record.