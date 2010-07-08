Radiohead drummer announces solo dates

Phil selway

Phil Selway has announced a new batch of solo tour dates.



The Radiohead drummer, who has been hard at work on his solo record Familial in recent months, will play shows in Japan, the UK, the Netherlands, Belgium and France through August and September. You can check out the full list below:



26 August: Tokyo, Duo Music Exchange

27 August: Osaka, Club Quattro

4 September: County Laois, Electric Picnic Festival

10 September: Larmer Tree Gardens, End Of The Road Festival

11 September: Isle Of Wight, Bestival

13 September: London, Bush Hall

14 September: London, Royal Festival Hall

15 September: Newcastle, Academy (Supporting Wilco)

16 September: Glasgow, Barrowland (Supporting Wilco)

20 September: Amsterdam, TBC

21 September: Brussels, AB Club

22 September: Paris, Le Boule Noire



You can pick up a copy of Phil's solo record from 30 August. After hearing 'By Some Miracle' (which the drummer is giving away for free) we can't wait to get our hands on the full record.