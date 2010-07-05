The Week in Drums

Drum

© Kirsty Umback/Corbis

Nathan Followill and his Kings Of Leon brethren continued their unrelenting stranglehold on the UK's indie rock scene earlier this week as they played a monster Hyde Park headlining show.

The set showcased four songs from the band's forthcoming, and as-yet-untitled, new album. For a taster of the tracks, check out this shaky-cam clip from the gig. It sounds good to us, but could the crowd look any less bothered?!

At the risk of turning this column into the weekly Phil Selway news update, the Radiohead drummer is offering a free track from this forthcoming solo record.

Selway is giving new song 'By Some Miracle' away from his website. It's been on heavy rotation here at Rhythm HQ and its heartfelt Radiohead-meets-Eels vibe has certainly whetted our appetite for the full album, which drops at the end of August.

Ollie Campesinos, drummer for madcap indie popsters Los Campesinos! has quit the band.

The sticksman explained: "When we first started this band we never expected in a million years that three years down the line we would have done and achieved all the things that we have. It's been an amazing experience and I wouldn't have missed it for the world."

No word has yet emerged on a replacement, although the band have confirmed that their summer tour will not be affected.