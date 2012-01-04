Premier purchases KD Drums

Custom drum company KD Drums has been purchased by Premier.

The move sees the formation of the Premier Drum Company Limited, which will handle research, development and UK manufacturing for Premier Music International Limited.

Craig Buckley, General Manager at Premier, comments, "As Premier celebrates its 90th anniversary in 2012, we are excited that this acquisition kickstarts the celebrations and sees Premier return to its natural heritage of manufacturing high quality products in the UK.

"We will continue to source in Asia but we now have the ability to run UK manufactured product alongside our current offering. It is also our intention that our new facility will build drums that are 100% British and following the launch of the first of the British Collection at NAMM we will introduce the second new range at Musikmesse in March 2012 which will be an astounding range of snare drums built from indigenous woods using advanced design technology."

For more details visit www.premier-percussion.com or www.kddrums.com.