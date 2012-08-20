Portnoy, Minnemann and more sign Drummers 4 fsid snare

Portnoy

© Scott D. Smith/Retna ./Retna Ltd./Corbis

Mike Portnoy, Steve White and Marco Minnemann are among the drummers to have given their backing to a new scheme from cot death charity Drummers 4 fsid.

The sticksmen (along with Robert Plant a host of other drummers still to be confirmed) are signing a snare drum shell provided by Jobeky Drums. Once the drum is covered in signatures from the drum world's finest, hardware will be added and it will be raffled off for one lucky winner. A place in the draw to win the snare costs just £2.

For more information about the charity and also the snare, head here.