Porter and Davies launch revamped BumChum

BC2

Porter and Davies, inventors of the ingenious and infamous bass drum monitor the BumChum, have announced the worldwide launch of their new tweaked version - the BC2.



The new system packs several new features, as well as the new name, but also a new lower price.



You can now pick up the BC2 for £999, with Porter and Davies explaining that increased production volumes means that they can offer the BC2 at a cheaper price.



The new system includes a voltage selector switch, Phantom Power, a line XLR socket, NL4 sockets and connector leads, a smaller flight case and an overhauled throne which Porter and Davies claim is more comfortable than the previous version.



A host of top-draw sticksmen have added the BC2 to their set-up, including Porcupine Tree's Gavin Harrison. He explained why: "The Porter and Davies BC 2 gives me a reassuring feeling every time I hit the bass drum. It really gives me control of my pedal articulation - and that in turn makes it easier to play the bass drum more accurately".



For more details head to www.porteranddavies.co.uk.