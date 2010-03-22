Pete Cater band hit by theft

Pete Cater´s big band were the target of thieves before a recent gig.

Trumpet player Craig Wild´s instrument was stolen ahead of the Leamington Spa show.

A flugelhorn and a designer suit were among the other items taken.

Pete told the Coventry Telegraph: “The band and I were so angry that we didn´t want to do the show, but with an audience of 400 hardcore fans out there we weren´t going to let them down.

“In the end we had to play on with three instead of the usual four trumpets. We can´t allow the behaviour of a total moron to stand in the way of good music.”

You can find out more about Pete´s big band tour here.