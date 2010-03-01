Pete Cater adds more tour dates

Pete Cater has added dates to his tour.

The big band ace´s 2010 tour will now also stop off in Wickford on 3 June and Cheltenham on 7 October.

You can check out the full list of dates below.

13 March: Southend Palace Theatre

14 March: Leamington Spa Centre

17 April: Croydon Ashcroft Theatre

12 May: Basingstoke Haymarket Theatre

26 May: High Wycombe Swan Theatre

27 May: Edmonton (London) Millfield Theatre

3 June: Wickford Chichester Hotel

5 June: Worthing Pavillion Theatre

18 July: Swindon Wyvern Theatre

25 July: Northampton Derngate

30 September: Poole Lighthouse

7 October: Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham

15 November: London Cadogan Hall

For more information click here.