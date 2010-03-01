Pete Cater adds more tour dates

Pete Cater has added dates to his tour.
The big band ace´s 2010 tour will now also stop off in Wickford on 3 June and Cheltenham on 7 October.
You can check out the full list of dates below.
13 March: Southend Palace Theatre
14 March: Leamington Spa Centre
17 April: Croydon Ashcroft Theatre
12 May: Basingstoke Haymarket Theatre
26 May: High Wycombe Swan Theatre
27 May: Edmonton (London) Millfield Theatre
3 June: Wickford Chichester Hotel
5 June: Worthing Pavillion Theatre
18 July: Swindon Wyvern Theatre
25 July: Northampton Derngate
30 September: Poole Lighthouse
7 October: Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham
15 November: London Cadogan Hall
