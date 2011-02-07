New drummers for Korn and Rob Zombie

Luzier

© Paul Hebert/Icon SMI/Corbis

Korn and Rob Zombie have both recruited fill-in drummers. Take a look inside to find out who the metal pair have bagged.



Bakersfield's finest will feature Sevendust sticksman Morgan Rose behind the kit for several shows as regular incumbent Ray Luzier heads home for the birth of his child.



Rob Zombie is also in need of a fill-in as Joey Jordison slays Europe with Murderdolls. We reckon Marilyn Manson's Ginger Fish is a pretty good fit.



He will take over from Joey for a run of US dates, but the Slipknot man will be back to take over drum duties in time for Zombie's UK dates later this month.