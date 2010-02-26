My Passion drummer signs Zildjian deal

Jonathan Gaskin has been revealed as Zildjian´s latest endorsee.
The My Passion drummer will be rockin´ a Zildjian A and K-laden set up thanks to the deal.
He recently headed to the cymbal giant´s UK office and selected the following kit;
14" A Custom Mastersound Hi Hats
19" A Custom Crash
20" A Custom Rezo Crash
22" K Crash Ride - Brilliant
19" K Dark China
22" Oriental China
Gaskin said: “Zildjian has always been the best cymbal brand out there. Ever since I was a kid I have known about the cymbals.
“From watching my dad play when I was a youngster to watching music videos and reading drum magazines, they have been a big part of my drumming life.”
