My Passion drummer signs Zildjian deal

Jonathan Gaskin has been revealed as Zildjian´s latest endorsee.

The My Passion drummer will be rockin´ a Zildjian A and K-laden set up thanks to the deal.

He recently headed to the cymbal giant´s UK office and selected the following kit;

14" A Custom Mastersound Hi Hats

19" A Custom Crash

20" A Custom Rezo Crash

22" K Crash Ride - Brilliant

19" K Dark China

22" Oriental China

Gaskin said: “Zildjian has always been the best cymbal brand out there. Ever since I was a kid I have known about the cymbals.

“From watching my dad play when I was a youngster to watching music videos and reading drum magazines, they have been a big part of my drumming life.”

