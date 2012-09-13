More 100 Drum Heroes

Earl Palmer was the original rock'n'roll session drummer, the man who put the backbeat into rock. In 1955 the cradle of jazz, New Orleans, hosts sessions by the outrageous Little Richard. At Cosimo Matassa's studio, a bunch of erstwhile jazz musicians are stirred to create pop history by Richard's riotous rock’n’roll. 'Tutti Frutti', 'Long Tall Sally' and 'Lucille' encapsulate the untamed force that scared the pants off parents worldwide. The unlikely drummer behind these classics was Earl a serious music student, war veteran and a straight-up jazzer who, even late in life, couldn't quite reconcile himself with the fact that he'd invented rock'n'roll drumming.